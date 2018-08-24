TEAM (TokenStars) Price Reaches $0.0910 on Exchanges (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 24th. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market cap of $952,179.00 and $37,267.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0910 or 0.00001352 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z and IDEX. Over the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00045595 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009034 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000609 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 45.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000119 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,466,746 tokens. The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com/team. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin. The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars.

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEAM (TokenStars) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the exchanges listed above.

