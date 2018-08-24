Tecnoglass (TGLS) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

TGLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 13th.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

TGLS stock opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.93 million, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $10.29.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $88.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 14.63%. equities analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tecnoglass stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,277 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned approximately 2.08% of Tecnoglass worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. It offers soft coat, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.