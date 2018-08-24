Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ERIC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a $8.27 rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.43.

ERIC stock opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $49.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 62.9% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. now owns 18,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for networks, IT and cloud, and media markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

