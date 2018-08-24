Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) SVP Sells $1,672,266.48 in Stock

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 54,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $1,672,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,700.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TDS opened at $30.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $31.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 120.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDS. ValuEngine downgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Telephone & Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Telephone & Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Telephone & Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Telephone & Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, wireline, cable, and hosted and managed services in the United States. The company offers cellular services, such as postpaid national plans and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and business rate plans.

