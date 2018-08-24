Telstra (TLSYY) and pdvWireless (PDVW) Head to Head Analysis

Telstra (NASDAQ: PDVW) and pdvWireless (NASDAQ:PDVW) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Telstra and pdvWireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telstra N/A N/A N/A pdvWireless -517.89% -16.02% -15.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Telstra and pdvWireless, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telstra 0 0 1 0 3.00 pdvWireless 0 0 1 0 3.00

pdvWireless has a consensus price target of $59.00, suggesting a potential upside of 96.67%. Given pdvWireless’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe pdvWireless is more favorable than Telstra.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Telstra shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of pdvWireless shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of pdvWireless shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Telstra has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, pdvWireless has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telstra and pdvWireless’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telstra $19.61 billion 1.47 $2.93 billion $1.23 9.82 pdvWireless $6.36 million 68.44 -$24.56 million ($2.33) -12.88

Telstra has higher revenue and earnings than pdvWireless. pdvWireless is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telstra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Telstra pays an annual dividend of $0.99 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. pdvWireless does not pay a dividend. Telstra pays out 80.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Telstra beats pdvWireless on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telstra Company Profile

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, communities, and individuals in Australia and internationally. The company conducts its operations through Telstra Retail, Global Enterprise and Services, Telstra Wholesale, and Telstra Operations segments. It offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and pay television/Internet protocol television, and digital content; online self-service capabilities, such as browsing, buying, billing, and service requests; and sales and contract management services. The company also operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network; and develops industry vertical solutions. In addition, it provides product management services for advanced technology solutions and services comprising data and Internet protocol networks; and network application and service products, such as managed network, unified communications, cloud, industry solutions, and integrated services. Further, the company offers a range of telecommunication products and services to other carriers, carriage service providers, and Internet service providers through its networks and associated support systems. Additionally, it provides Telstra Smart Home, which together with the Telstra Smart Home App combines and connects a range of home devices, including lights, motion sensors, cameras, and smart plugs; and Telstra Health software that enables healthcare providers to better connect with their patients and each other to enhance the quality, safety, and efficiency of the health, aged and community care, and disability sectors. The company was formerly known as Australian and Overseas Telecommunications Corporation Limited and changed its name to Telstra Corporation Limited in April 1993. Telstra Corporation Limited was founded in 1901 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

pdvWireless Company Profile

pdvWireless, Inc., a wireless communication company, provides network and mobile communication solutions to infrastructure and enterprise customers primarily in the United States. It offers TeamConnect service, which combines pdvConnect, a proprietary suite of mobile communication and workforce management applications with digital network architecture and mobile devices supplied by Motorola Solutions, Inc. The company's mobile communication and workforce management solutions enable businesses to locate and communicate with their field workers, as well as enhance the documentation of work events and job status. pdvWireless, Inc. primarily markets its TeamConnect services to customers indirectly through third-party dealers, with sales, marketing, and advertising support from its internal sales and marketing team. The company was formerly known as Pacific DataVision, Inc. and changed its name to pdvWireless, Inc. in November 2015. pdvWireless, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey.

