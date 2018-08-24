Tesla Inc (TSLA) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 767.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,688 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $103,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $106,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 154.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $114,000. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 30th. Guggenheim set a $430.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $376.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.54.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $321.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 0.65. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $244.59 and a 1-year high of $389.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.61) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 50.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Douglas Field sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.27, for a total transaction of $1,077,810.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at $7,531,736.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $343.19 per share, for a total transaction of $18,875,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

