Tesla Inc (TSLA) Stake Decreased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,436 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Global Financial Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Tesla by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,864 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Tesla by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $320.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Tesla Inc has a fifty-two week low of $244.59 and a fifty-two week high of $389.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.61) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 50.84%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.33) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -10.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John Douglas Field sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.27, for a total value of $1,077,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,531,736.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 1,875 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $671,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,813,518.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $369.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Guggenheim set a $430.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $411.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.54.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

