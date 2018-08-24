Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Shares Sold by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG lowered its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,424 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $12,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $101,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 80.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $201,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TTEK shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

In other news, SVP Jan K. Auman sold 1,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $135,957.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,498.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $70.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $40.10 and a one year high of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $761.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.99 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI); and Resource Management and Energy (RME). The WEI segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

