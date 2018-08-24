Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) recently:

8/16/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We rate TEVA 12-month price target of $25. We like Teva’s stock and believe that there is a lot of value to be unlocked, but that it will take time for new leadership to return the business to growth. Valuation Summary We use a blend of DCF and multiples (EV/EBITDA) analysis to get to our 12-month price target of $25.””

8/16/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/3/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries was given a new $23.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries was given a new $25.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

8/2/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries was given a new $23.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We will update our thoughts after the earnings call, which is underway.””

7/31/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries was given a new $25.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/13/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries was given a new $25.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/9/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Teva is facing significant challenges in the form of accelerated generic competition for Copaxone, new competition for branded products, pricing erosion in the U.S. generics business, lower-than-expected contribution from new generic launches and a massive debt load. Nonetheless, Teva is progressing well on its strategic/restructuring initiatives to revive growth. After declining sharply in 2017, Teva’s shares have also picked up this year. Teva has a new organizational structure in place, is closing plants, cutting down its generics portfolio, divesting non-core assets, eliminating low-value R&D projects, and aims to cut its global workforce by more than 25% over the next two years. Teva expects to save almost $3 billion by the end of 2019 from these initiatives. Its financial position seems more stable than before as it is regularly paying down debt.”

6/27/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $23.80 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.92% and a negative net margin of 47.98%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.92 per share, for a total transaction of $43,840.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 6,445 shares in the company, valued at $141,274.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Iris Beck Codner sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $94,545.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,183. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

