Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Texas Capital Bancshares earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the bank an impact score of 46.5110525084625 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

TCBI stock opened at $93.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $69.65 and a 52-week high of $103.05.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.01). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $248.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TCBI. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “$96.20” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

