The Abyss (ABYSS) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $653,731.00

The Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. In the last seven days, The Abyss has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. The Abyss has a market cap of $6.29 million and approximately $653,731.00 worth of The Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Abyss token can now be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000433 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, HitBTC, LATOKEN and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get The Abyss alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015257 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000321 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00269855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00149856 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00032560 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011014 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

The Abyss Token Profile

The Abyss launched on November 29th, 2017. The Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,755,675 tokens. The Abyss’ official website is www.theabyss.com. The Reddit community for The Abyss is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for The Abyss is medium.com/theabyss. The Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Abyss

The Abyss can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, LATOKEN, DDEX, Ethfinex, Sistemkoin, Bilaxy, CoinExchange, BitForex, Hotbit, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.