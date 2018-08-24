The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,794,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,497 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $78,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,549,000 after acquiring an additional 362,456 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 315,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,481,000 after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 995,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,654,000 after acquiring an additional 17,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE:KO opened at $45.70 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $48.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 81.68%.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $49.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.24.

In other news, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 48,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $2,246,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 200,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,323,676.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Murphy sold 111,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $5,178,803.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,121,817.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,822 shares of company stock valued at $10,027,727. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.