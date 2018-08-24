The Cypherfunks 1-Day Volume Reaches $14.00 (FUNK)

The Cypherfunks (CURRENCY:FUNK) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last week, The Cypherfunks has traded 26% lower against the US dollar. One The Cypherfunks coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. The Cypherfunks has a market cap of $197,293.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of The Cypherfunks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DNotes (NOTE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000513 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013700 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001812 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000279 BTC.

The Cypherfunks Coin Profile

The Cypherfunks (CRYPTO:FUNK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2014. The Cypherfunks’ total supply is 48,481,782,499 coins. The Cypherfunks’ official Twitter account is @thecypherfunks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Cypherfunks’ official website is thecypherfunks.com. The Reddit community for The Cypherfunks is /r/thecypherfunks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

The Cypherfunks Coin Trading

The Cypherfunks can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Cypherfunks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Cypherfunks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Cypherfunks using one of the exchanges listed above.

