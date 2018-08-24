The GEO Group Inc (GEO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.51. The GEO Group posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $583.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The GEO Group’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

NYSE:GEO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.04. 513,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,609. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. The GEO Group’s payout ratio is currently 73.73%.

In other The GEO Group news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $41,956.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,087.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shayn P. March sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $75,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,498 shares in the company, valued at $766,414.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,700 shares of company stock worth $368,146 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust ("REIT") specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

