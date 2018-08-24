Theodore P. Rossi Buys 200 Shares of US Concrete Inc (USCR) Stock

US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Director Theodore P. Rossi acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.30 per share, for a total transaction of $10,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,451.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

USCR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.70. 6,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,329. The company has a market capitalization of $872.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94. US Concrete Inc has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $86.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $404.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.55 million. US Concrete had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that US Concrete Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of US Concrete by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,201,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,564,000 after acquiring an additional 184,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of US Concrete by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,078,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,101,000 after acquiring an additional 709,745 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in US Concrete by 446.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 687,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,081,000 after buying an additional 561,405 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in US Concrete by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 602,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,650,000 after buying an additional 14,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in US Concrete by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 451,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,687,000 after buying an additional 12,525 shares in the last quarter.

USCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on US Concrete from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “$53.95” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. DA Davidson set a $95.00 price objective on US Concrete and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on US Concrete from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 target price on US Concrete and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised US Concrete from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.33.

About US Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs.

