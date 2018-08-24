TheStreet Lowers Heska (HSKA) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Monday.

HSKA has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Heska from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Heska in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Heska from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heska from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heska has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.50.

Get Heska alerts:

HSKA stock opened at $103.21 on Monday. Heska has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $111.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.75 million, a P/E ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Heska had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $29.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.19 million. analysts anticipate that Heska will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Heska news, EVP Steven M. Eyl sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $102,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,298. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Eyl sold 33,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $3,284,739.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,844.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,804 shares of company stock valued at $6,272,261 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Heska by 11.8% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 5,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 4.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 23.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 6.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 17.4% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; COAG veterinary analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.