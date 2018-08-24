Thomas A. Mutryn Sells 5,000 Shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (CACI) Stock

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NYSE:CACI) CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,266,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $192.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.73. CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock has a 1 year low of $121.60 and a 1 year high of $194.95.

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CACI. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Loop Capital upped their price target on CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.23.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 381.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 680.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 602,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,229,000 after purchasing an additional 525,509 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

