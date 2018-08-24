TiVo (TIVO) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TIVO. ValuEngine raised shares of TiVo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TiVo from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.58.

Get TiVo alerts:

Shares of TIVO opened at $13.00 on Friday. TiVo has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIVO. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new stake in shares of TiVo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,914,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TiVo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,961,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TiVo by 35,497.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,878,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,544 shares during the last quarter. Litespeed Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of TiVo by 874.2% in the 2nd quarter. Litespeed Management L.L.C. now owns 730,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 655,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TiVo by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,103,000 after purchasing an additional 652,117 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TiVo

TiVo Corporation provides entertainment technology and audience insights worldwide. Its Intellectual Property Licensing segment licenses its patent portfolio to multi-channel video service providers, including cable, satellite, and Internet-protocol television providers; set-top box manufacturers; and interactive television software and program guide providers in the online, over-the-top (OTT) video, and mobile phone businesses, as well as consumer electronics (CE) manufacturers.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for TiVo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TiVo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.