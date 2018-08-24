Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TILS) Insider Buys £5,050 in Stock

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS) insider Kunwar Shailubhai purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £5,050 ($6,455.32).

Shares of Tiziana Life Sciences stock opened at GBX 110.50 ($1.41) on Friday. Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 91 ($1.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 240 ($3.07).

Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The biotechnology company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (10) (($0.13)) by GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile

Tiziana Life Sciences plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Milciclib (TZLS-201) that is in phase II clinical trials for epithelial thymic carcinoma and/or thymoma in patients previously treated with chemotherapy; and Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 antibody, which completed phase IIa clinical trials for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, autoimmune type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and lupus.

