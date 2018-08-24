TJX Companies (TJX) Price Target Raised to $110.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $92.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research upped their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on TJX Companies from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX opened at $107.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.66. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $107.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.69.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 7,162.0% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,321,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,557 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,270,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 171.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,655,393 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $216,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,241,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,730,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.