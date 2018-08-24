TORC Oil and Gas Ltd (TOG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TORC Oil and Gas Ltd (TSE:TOG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.82.

TOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Laurentian set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Shares of TORC Oil and Gas stock traded down C$0.05 on Friday, reaching C$7.44. 291,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,911. TORC Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of C$4.79 and a 52 week high of C$8.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th were issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. This is an increase from TORC Oil and Gas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%.

About TORC Oil and Gas

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

