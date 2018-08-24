Torchmark Co. (TMK) EVP Sells $3,952,800.00 in Stock

Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $3,952,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Torchmark stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.42. The stock had a trading volume of 216,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,824. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Torchmark Co. has a 52 week low of $74.48 and a 52 week high of $93.60.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Torchmark had a net margin of 36.13% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Torchmark Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Torchmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.28%.

TMK has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Torchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Torchmark from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Torchmark in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Torchmark by 1,298.9% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Torchmark in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Torchmark by 22,414.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Torchmark in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Torchmark Company Profile

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life and term life insurance, and other life insurance.

