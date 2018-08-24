Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (IVZ)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,281 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco worth $7,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,102,006,000 after buying an additional 3,283,953 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 2,099.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,957,000 after buying an additional 177,916 shares during the last quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $1,762,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the second quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 3.9% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,525,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,833,000 after buying an additional 56,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $24.13 and a one year high of $38.43.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $974.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.91 million. Invesco had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

