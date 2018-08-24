Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (COO)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Cooper Companies worth $7,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 43.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,813 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,100,000 after purchasing an additional 108,334 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 23.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,132 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 699,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $160,043,000 after acquiring an additional 43,009 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 50.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 184.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,411 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 12,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.45.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.33, for a total value of $100,761.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $235,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,073.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $2,390,836 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $259.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $216.47 and a 52-week high of $261.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The medical device company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 0.62%.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

