Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (TYG) is Parkside Investments LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 244,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,627 shares during the period. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure comprises about 3.3% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $6,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TYG. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 245,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $398,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TYG opened at $29.05 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $32.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%.

