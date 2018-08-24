Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU) Director Lucille Miller Sells 1,240 Shares

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Director Lucille Miller sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.51, for a total value of C$26,672.40.

Shares of TOU traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$21.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,419. Tourmaline Oil Corp has a 1-year low of C$17.78 and a 1-year high of C$27.26.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. CSFB raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.22.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Peace River High, Alberta Deep Basin, and NEBC Montney areas.

