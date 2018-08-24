Tower International (TOWR) and Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Head to Head Analysis

Tower International (NYSE: MOD) and Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Tower International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Modine Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Tower International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Modine Manufacturing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Tower International pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Modine Manufacturing does not pay a dividend. Tower International pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tower International has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Tower International and Modine Manufacturing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower International 0 2 3 0 2.60 Modine Manufacturing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tower International presently has a consensus target price of $36.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.49%. Given Tower International’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Tower International is more favorable than Modine Manufacturing.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tower International and Modine Manufacturing’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower International $1.99 billion 0.36 $47.62 million $3.76 9.20 Modine Manufacturing $2.10 billion 0.42 $22.20 million $1.54 11.33

Tower International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Modine Manufacturing. Tower International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Modine Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Tower International has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modine Manufacturing has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tower International and Modine Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower International 2.39% 28.42% 6.31% Modine Manufacturing 1.26% 17.01% 5.36%

Summary

Tower International beats Modine Manufacturing on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tower International

Tower International, Inc. manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. It operates in two segments, North America and Europe. The company provides body structures and assemblies, including structural metal components, which comprise body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes. It also offers lower vehicle frames and structures, such as pickup truck and sport utility vehicle (SUV) full frames, automotive engine and rear suspension cradles, floor pan components, and cross members. In addition, the company offers complex body-in-white assemblies comprising various components and sub-assemblies. Its products have applications in small and large cars, crossovers, pickups, and SUVs. The company was formerly known as Tower Automotive, LLC and changed its name to Tower International, Inc. in October 2010. Tower International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments. It offers powertrain cooling products, such as engine cooling assemblies, radiators, condensers, and charge air coolers; auxiliary cooling products, including power steering and transmission oil coolers; component assemblies; radiators for special applications; on-engine cooling products comprising exhaust gas recirculation, engine oil, fuel, and charge and intake air coolers; and chillers and cooling plates for battery thermal management. The company also provides heat-exchanger and microchannel Coils; unit, fluid, transformer oil, and brine coolers, as well as remote condensers; and coatings to protect against corrosion. In addition, it offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; hydronic products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; commercial packaged rooftop ventilation units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air-handling units; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensing units. It primarily serves automobile, truck, bus, and specialty vehicle OEMs; agricultural, industrial, and construction equipment OEMs; commercial and industrial equipment OEMs; heating, ventilation, and cooling OEMs; construction architects and contractors; and wholesalers of heating equipment. The company also exports its products. Modine Manufacturing Company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

