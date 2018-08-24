Townsquare Media Inc (TSQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) to post $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Townsquare Media posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.56 million. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 7.70%.

TSQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

In related news, CEO Dhruv Prasad bought 5,000 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.19 per share, with a total value of $30,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,500 shares of company stock worth $53,360. 26.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSQ. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,637,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Townsquare Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $966,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 488,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 101,534 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 259.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 79,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 61,401 shares during the last quarter. 46.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSQ opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $167.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Townsquare Media has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $10.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 26th. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through two segments, Local Marketing Solutions and Entertainment. The Local Marketing Solutions segment provides broadcast and digital solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

