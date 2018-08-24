Traders Buy Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $10.62 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $3.54 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $7.08 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Heron Therapeutics had the 32nd highest net in-flow for the day. Heron Therapeutics traded down ($0.45) for the day and closed at $39.25

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Leerink Swann upped their target price on Heron Therapeutics to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.09.

The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.56.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.82 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 411.41%. Heron Therapeutics’s revenue was up 103.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Robert Rosen sold 129,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $5,125,677.71. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 132,109 shares in the company, valued at $5,230,195.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry D. Quart sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $1,952,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,469 shares of company stock worth $17,218,958 in the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $183,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $240,000.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

