Traders Buy Honeywell International (HON) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $86.47 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $64.07 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $22.40 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Honeywell International had the 24th highest net in-flow for the day. Honeywell International traded down ($0.85) for the day and closed at $156.13

Several research firms recently commented on HON. MED started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “$153.70” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $116.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

In other news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 3,066 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $484,795.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863,760.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vimal Kapur sold 9,996 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $1,591,863.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional bought a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Well Done LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

