Traders Buy Super Micro Computer (SMCI) on Weakness Following Analyst Downgrade

Investors bought shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) on weakness during trading on Wednesday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock to $14.00. $81.45 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $31.75 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $49.70 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Super Micro Computer had the 11th highest net in-flow for the day. Super Micro Computer traded down ($2.70) for the day and closed at $15.65

SMCI has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $175,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 51.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $922.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.19.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

