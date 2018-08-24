Traders Buy W W Grainger (GWW) on Weakness on Insider Selling

Traders purchased shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) on weakness during trading hours on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. $38.78 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $27.26 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $11.52 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, W W Grainger had the 18th highest net in-flow for the day. W W Grainger traded down ($2.36) for the day and closed at $365.15Specifically, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 1,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.19, for a total value of $518,783.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $770,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 14,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.20, for a total value of $5,519,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,431,817.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,237 shares of company stock worth $14,456,628 in the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W W Grainger to $243.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on W W Grainger from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra set a $350.00 target price on W W Grainger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.59. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.66% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. W W Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 16.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 47.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 60.4% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in W W Grainger by 1.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in W W Grainger by 1.3% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its position in W W Grainger by 5.5% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in W W Grainger by 21.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W W Grainger Company Profile (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

