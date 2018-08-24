Traders Sell Oracle (ORCL) on Strength (ORCL)

Investors sold shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $52.42 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $96.14 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $43.72 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Oracle had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Oracle traded up $0.39 for the day and closed at $48.80

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.56.

The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 16th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 26.95%.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total value of $179,137.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,079.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $17,848,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,848,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,500 shares of company stock worth $24,719,865 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $2,627,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $29,179,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 339,272 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $16,041,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $3,670,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 27,762,703 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,312,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,819 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

