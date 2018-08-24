Traders Sell Phillips 66 (PSX) on Strength (PSX)

Traders sold shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $35.05 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $127.03 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $91.98 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Phillips 66 had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Phillips 66 traded up $0.51 for the day and closed at $117.02

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Argus upped their price objective on Phillips 66 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.70.

The firm has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $29.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 73.06%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Phillips 66 by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 855,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,047,000 after acquiring an additional 48,846 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its position in Phillips 66 by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 47,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

