TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TACT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $16.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.24 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned TransAct Technologies an industry rank of 215 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st.

In other news, Chairman Bart C. Shuldman sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $84,608.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 22,028 shares in the company, valued at $320,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas R. Schwarz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $55,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,016.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,823 shares of company stock valued at $286,358. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TACT. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 295,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 163,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 20.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 149,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 25,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 23.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 14,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TACT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.55. The stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,148. The company has a market capitalization of $109.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.87. TransAct Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $15.80.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $14.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.64 million. analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. TransAct Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, assembles, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal, inkjet, and impact printers and terminals to generate labels and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, coupons, register journals, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

