Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) – Research analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Transcat in a report released on Tuesday, August 21st. Dougherty & Co analyst R. Ryan expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.30 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 11.55%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 15th. Singular Research boosted their target price on shares of Transcat from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Transcat stock opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $176.94 million, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.04. Transcat has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $25.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Transcat by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 28,994 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Transcat by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 15,653 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 83,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 316,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 25,664 shares during the period. 59.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Transcat news, Director Alan H. Resnick sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $37,917.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,166 shares in the company, valued at $434,309.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,255 shares of company stock worth $469,011 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

