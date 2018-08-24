Transocean (RIG) Shares Gap Up to $11.33

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.08, but opened at $11.33. Transocean shares last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 14332435 shares changing hands.

RIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $16.00 price objective on Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Transocean from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 99.38%. The business had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.68 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Transocean LTD will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Transocean news, Director Vincent J. Intrieri bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.62 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Transocean during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC increased its position in Transocean by 136.9% during the first quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 41,058 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Transocean during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 20, 2018, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 47 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters, 12 harsh environment floaters, 2 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 2 high-specification jackups.

