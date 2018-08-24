Travelers Companies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (TRV)

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,940 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,048% compared to the average volume of 169 put options.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $129.52 on Friday. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $113.76 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The company has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.62). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.35 billion. equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 8,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $1,171,632.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,431,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 8,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $1,162,895.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,859.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $100,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $112,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 13,364.7% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 121,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 120,282 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.81.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

