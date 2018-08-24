Tredje AP fonden Has $3.32 Million Holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (FOXA)

Tredje AP fonden decreased its position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,749 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. BP PLC boosted its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 10.0% during the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 2.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,171,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,294,000 after acquiring an additional 108,597 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 28.2% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 2.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 134,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

FOXA opened at $45.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $50.15. The company has a market cap of $84.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

