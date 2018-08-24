Tredje AP fonden Raises Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (AZO)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 197.5% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 332.7% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 62.5% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MED upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $805.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $805.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $491.13 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.12.

In other AutoZone news, insider Albert Saltiel sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.90, for a total value of $1,543,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,016.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.54, for a total transaction of $505,819.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at $732,754.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $771.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.88. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $511.01 and a 52 week high of $797.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.64, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $13.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.99 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 96.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.44 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 49.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The company's products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

