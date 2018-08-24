Tredje AP fonden Sells 26,615 Shares of CIGNA Co. (CI)

Tredje AP fonden decreased its holdings in shares of CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,263 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 26,615 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in CIGNA were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CIGNA during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIGNA during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CIGNA during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of CIGNA by 3,122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 709 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CIGNA by 5,077.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 932 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. ValuEngine lowered shares of CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of CIGNA to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of CIGNA in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CIGNA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $193.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIGNA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.77.

Shares of CI stock opened at $185.80 on Friday. CIGNA Co. has a 12-month low of $163.02 and a 12-month high of $227.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. CIGNA had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. equities analysts expect that CIGNA Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.93, for a total value of $46,886.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer bought 2,828 shares of CIGNA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $177.61 per share, with a total value of $502,281.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 9,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,909.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CIGNA

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

