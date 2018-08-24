Trexquant Investment LP Invests $986,000 in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,105 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 850.3% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CFR opened at $113.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.09 and a 52 week high of $121.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $322.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

