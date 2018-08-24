Trimble Inc (TRMB) Position Boosted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Trimble were worth $5,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Trimble by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 450,510 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,164,000 after buying an additional 34,790 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Trimble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 322,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,598,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,547,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Trimble by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,208,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,349,000 after buying an additional 116,610 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 27,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $1,084,038.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,520.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 38,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,535,820.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,937 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,399 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRMB. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Trimble from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Edward Jones upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

TRMB opened at $40.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Trimble Inc has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $45.70.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $785.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.31 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. analysts predict that Trimble Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.