TSR Inc (TSRI) Major Shareholder Zeff Capital, Lp Purchases 55,680 Shares of Stock

TSR Inc (NASDAQ:TSRI) major shareholder Zeff Capital, Lp bought 55,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $432,633.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 432,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,876.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Zeff Capital, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 21st, Zeff Capital, Lp bought 50,580 shares of TSR stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $391,489.20.

NASDAQ TSRI traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $8.16. 3,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,939. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 million, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.92. TSR Inc has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $9.40.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.38 million for the quarter. TSR had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 6.03%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of TSR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th.

About TSR

TSR, Inc provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

