TTC Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $8.24 Million (TTC)

TTC Protocol (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. One TTC Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0467 or 0.00000689 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, DEx.top and UEX. TTC Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.24 million and approximately $652,792.00 worth of TTC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TTC Protocol has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar.

TTC Protocol Profile

TTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2014. TTC Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,635,004 tokens. The official message board for TTC Protocol is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. TTC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ttceco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TTC Protocol is www.ttc.eco. The Reddit community for TTC Protocol is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TTC Protocol

TTC Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, DEx.top and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

