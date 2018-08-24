Tupperware Brands Co. (TUP) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,198 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the first quarter worth about $3,703,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 254.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 82,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 58,912 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 68.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 29,421 shares during the period. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 6.0% during the first quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TUP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $66.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 576.26% and a negative net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $535.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 18th. Tupperware Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

