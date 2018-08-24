Tygh Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VAC opened at $124.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 52-week low of $107.17 and a 52-week high of $154.14.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $594.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.15 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Nomura set a $158.00 price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.07.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.43 per share, for a total transaction of $379,505.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 180,017 shares in the company, valued at $19,519,243.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Weisz acquired 4,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $478,275.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. It operates through three segments: North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand.

