Ubiq (UBQ) Reaches Market Cap of $22.47 Million

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last week, Ubiq has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00008107 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. Ubiq has a market cap of $22.47 million and approximately $13,058.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Shift (SHIFT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010405 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006951 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000369 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,204,901 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

