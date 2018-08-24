Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-4.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1-1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti Networks and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti Networks in a report on Friday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.75.

Get Ubiquiti Networks alerts:

NASDAQ UBNT opened at $83.00 on Friday. Ubiquiti Networks has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $89.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Ubiquiti Networks Company Profile

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. The company's service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other complimentary WLAN products.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.