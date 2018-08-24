UBS Group AG (UBS) Shares Bought by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG increased its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,205,667 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,817 shares during the period. UBS Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of GAM Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $34,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 23.5% during the first quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 19,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 881,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,521,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 33.7% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 25,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, June 4th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.33. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $20.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 9.45%. sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Wealth Management division offers advisory and financial services to wealthy private clients.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.